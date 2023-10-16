Sail Lanka Charter Anchors 8Th Boat & Marine Show As Industry's Leading Advocate

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sail Lanka Charter, a dedicated advocate for the promotion of marine tourism in Sri Lanka, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 8th edition of the Boat and Marine Show.

Organised by the Chamber of Marine Industries Sri Lanka (CMISL), this event is scheduled to take place from October 27 to 29, 2023, at the Port City Colombo. Sail Lanka Charter's support underscores its commitment to advancing the maritime industry and fostering tourism opportunities within the region.

The Boat & Marine Show has evolved into a key platform for showcasing the nation's maritime prowess, fostering global partnerships, and highlighting the benefits of investing in Sri Lanka's marine sector. This event provides an invaluable opportunity for international stakeholders, investors, and enthusiasts to witness the remarkable progress and potential of the industry.

Mario Stubbs, Managing Director of Sail Lanka Charter, emphasised the pivotal role of the Boat Show in shaping the future of Sri Lanka's maritime industry.“Our upcoming 8th edition, scheduled for October 27-29, 2023, promises to be an exceptional showcase of innovation, craftsmanship, and the boundless potential within our marine sector. The Boat & Marine Show is not just an exhibition; it's a stage where industry players, innovators, investors, and enthusiasts converge to witness firsthand the incredible progress we've made and the limitless opportunities that lie ahead. It's a testament to the dedication and vision of our maritime community.

This year, we are setting sail towards unprecedented horizons. Our record-breaking export revenue figures reflect the industry's upward trajectory, and the Boat & Marine Show serves as the perfect backdrop to celebrate this success. It's a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging partnerships that will drive our industry to even greater heights. From showcasing the quality and craftsmanship of our boats and marine products to fostering international collaborations and highlighting our commitment to responsible boating, the Boat & Marine Show is a beacon of hope and inspiration. We invite you to join us at the Port City Colombo this October and witness the future of Sri Lanka's maritime industry unfold.”

The Boat & Marine Show is not only about celebrating achievements but also serves as a pivotal gateway to a brighter future for Sri Lanka's burgeoning maritime industry. It offers an exceptional platform to witness the industry's remarkable journey and its promising prospects, solidifying its significance on both national and international levels.

In 2022, the marine sector contributed approximately USD 17 million to export earnings, and there are strong indications that this figure is poised to double in the current year. This robust growth trajectory reaffirms the industry's promising outlook, elevating the forthcoming Boat & Marine Show to an even greater level of significance.

The upcoming Boat & Marine Show promises to be a catalyst for further growth, showcasing the industry's international acceptance and solidifying Sri Lanka's leadership in the field. This event is proudly sponsored by Sail Lanka Charter, Morex Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. as the Platinum Sponsor, and Neil Marine (Pvt) Ltd. as the Diamond Sponsor, highlighting the industry's unity and shared commitment to progress.

About Sail Lanka Charter:

Established in 2014, Sail Lanka Charter has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the yachting industry, with a commitment to forging new frontiers and enhancing Sri Lanka's tourism offerings as a distinctive destination. At the core of Sail Lanka Charter's ethos lies a series of socially responsible initiatives, showcasing Sri Lanka's rich marine, cultural, and human heritage. The company's unwavering dedication extends to nurturing the talents of young Sri Lankans through boat-building skills, thereby catalyzing the growth potential of Sri Lanka's tourism sector. With an unwavering focus on safety and passenger comfort, Sail Lanka Charter stands resolutely dedicated to fostering gender equality, empowerment, respect, and diversity within the maritime sector.