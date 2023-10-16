Another Suspect Shot Dead By Cops

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Another suspect has been shot dead during what the Sri Lanka Police again claim to be a shootout between a suspect and the Police.

The Police said that the suspect was wanted over multiple crimes committed in the Kandana area.

According to the Police, the suspect was killed during an exchange of fire with the Police in Sapugaskanda last night (Sunday).

He was killed when the Police allegedly went to arrest him.

A number of incidents have been reported in the recent past where suspects have been killed by the Police when attempting to arrest the suspect or when the suspect was taken to recover hidden weapons. (Colombo Gazette)