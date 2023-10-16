UN: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip unveil humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting that the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip had unveiled a humanitarian crisis of unparalleled magnitude. The agency's statement underscores the extraordinary and dire circumstances resulting from the recent military actions in the region.



UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, in his statement, remarked "there is not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a liter of fuel that has been allowed into the Gaza Strip for the last eight days." he continued, "in fact, an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding under our eyes."



UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, has issued a stark warning, revealing that over two million individuals in the Gaza Strip are now at risk of running out of water, a peril that poses a direct threat to their lives. Furthermore, UNRWA emphasized that its shelters in both Gaza and the northern Strip can no longer be considered safe havens for displaced individuals.



UNRWA's Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, disclosed on Sunday that approximately one million people were displaced within the first week of the escalation in Gaza. She noted that this number is expected to rise as residents continue to leave their homes due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes that have been taking place since October 7th.



In an update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since October 7th has surged to 2,506 martyrs, with approximately 10,400 people wounded. The Gaza Strip bore the brunt of this devastating toll, with 2,450 martyrs, a significant number of whom were children and women. The count of wounded individuals in Gaza reached 9,200.



In the West Bank, the ministry reported 56 martyrs, including a child who was tragically shot during confrontations in Beita town in southern Nablus. The number of wounded in the West Bank has exceeded 1,200, painting a harrowing picture of the human cost associated with the recent events in the region.

