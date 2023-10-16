Saudi Crown Prince, US Secretary of State discuss ongoing military escalation in Gaza

(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a significant meeting in Riyadh with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday, focusing on the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.



During this high-level discussion, the Crown Prince articulated the imperative of exploring effective strategies to put an end to the military operations that have tragically claimed the lives of innocent civilians and exacerbated the plight of the Palestinian people.



Within this context, the Crown Prince underlined Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to playing a constructive role in calming tensions, halting the current escalation, and ensuring full compliance with international humanitarian law.



Key components of Saudi Arabia's approach include the urgent need to lift the blockade on Gaza and the determination to create a conducive environment for stability in the region.



Furthermore, the Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia's persistent call for a peaceful, negotiated resolution that respects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, ultimately leading to a just and enduring peace. As part of this stance, he made it clear that Saudi Arabia firmly condemns any attacks on civilians, as well as actions that disrupt vital infrastructure and interests.



The meeting also witnessed the attendance of other prominent figures, including Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.



Also participating were Michael Ratney, the US Ambassador to the Kingdom; Dirk Schulet, an advisor to the US State Department; Barbara Leaf, the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs; and Tom Sullivan, Vice President responsible for policy at the State Department. This high-profile gathering demonstrated the shared commitment of both nations to addressing the complex challenges in the Middle East and fostering stability in the region.

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107248632