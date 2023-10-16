Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Attends Event On Mine Issue In Croatia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev visited Croatia
on 11-13 October. This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry. It was reported that the deputy minister took part in the
International Donors' Conference on Humanitarian Demining in
Ukraine, which was held in Zagreb on 11-12 October, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the conference, Rzayev gave the conference
participants detailed information about the mine problem facing
Azerbaijan and its serious consequences.
During the visit, F. Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Dino
Mihanovic, Advisor to the Croatian Prime Minister on International
Affairs, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Davorko Vidovic, and
Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matusic. In
the course of the meetings, the sides discussed relations between
Azerbaijan and Croatia, the current state, and prospects of
cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian
spheres, including international organizations, and strategic
energy and transport projects implemented on Azerbaijan's
initiative. The visit also focused on regional security and the
post-conflict situation.
During the visit, a meeting was held with representatives and
experts of influential analytical centers of Croatia, and foreign
policy priorities of Azerbaijan, Croatian-Azerbaijani relations,
the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as
reconstruction and reintegration issues, were discussed. At the
meeting, the works carried out in the liberated territories were
reported, the situation in the region was discussed and opinions
were widely exchanged.
