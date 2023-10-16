Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Attends Event On Mine Issue In Croatia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev visited Croatia on 11-13 October. This was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. It was reported that the deputy minister took part in the International Donors' Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine, which was held in Zagreb on 11-12 October, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the conference, Rzayev gave the conference participants detailed information about the mine problem facing Azerbaijan and its serious consequences.

During the visit, F. Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Dino Mihanovic, Advisor to the Croatian Prime Minister on International Affairs, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Davorko Vidovic, and Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matusic. In the course of the meetings, the sides discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, the current state, and prospects of cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres, including international organizations, and strategic energy and transport projects implemented on Azerbaijan's initiative. The visit also focused on regional security and the post-conflict situation.

During the visit, a meeting was held with representatives and experts of influential analytical centers of Croatia, and foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, Croatian-Azerbaijani relations, the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as reconstruction and reintegration issues, were discussed. At the meeting, the works carried out in the liberated territories were reported, the situation in the region was discussed and opinions were widely exchanged.