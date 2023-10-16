Azerbaijan To Create New Infrastructure In Tugh, Dashalti And Hadrut

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SUGOVUSHAN, Azerbaijan, October 16. The design and estimate documentation of the infrastructure is being developed in Azerbaijan's Tugh, Dashalti and Hadrut, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Azada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She noted that this would apply to other areas, suitable for tourism.

The State Tourism Agency with the participation of about 40 representatives of Azerbaijan's mass media organized a media tour to the newly built recreation park in the Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district on October 16.

The foundation of the recreational park in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan settlement was laid on March 20, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation park in Sugovushan settlement during his visit to Tartar district on October 15, and got acquainted with the created tourist infrastructure and landscaping work.