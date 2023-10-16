Georgia's Constitutional Court Grants Impeachment Request Against President Zourabichvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Constitutional Court (CC) of Georgia has satisfied the constitutional submission of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party and found that President Salome Zourabichvili violated the constitution because of her foreign visits without the government's permission, Trend reports.

The court's decision was read live on air by the head of the CC Merab Turava.

"The Constitutional Court of Georgia found that the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili during her working visits abroad on August 31, September 1 and September 6, 2023 implemented representative rights and authority in the sphere of international relations without the consent of the Government of Georgia, thus violating subparagraph "a" of paragraph 1 of Article 52 of the Constitution of Georgia," Turava said.