Georgia's Constitutional Court Grants Impeachment Request Against President Zourabichvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The
Constitutional Court (CC) of Georgia has satisfied the
constitutional submission of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic
Georgia party and found that President Salome Zourabichvili
violated the constitution because of her foreign visits without the
government's permission, Trend reports.
The court's decision was read live on air by the head of the CC
Merab Turava.
"The Constitutional Court of Georgia found that the President of
Georgia Salome Zourabichvili during her working visits abroad on
August 31, September 1 and September 6, 2023 implemented
representative rights and authority in the sphere of international
relations without the consent of the Government of Georgia, thus
violating subparagraph "a" of paragraph 1 of Article 52 of the
Constitution of Georgia," Turava said.
