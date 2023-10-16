Politic initiatives ongoing to reopen Rafah border crossing amid Israeli ground invasion threats on Gaza

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has faced relentless Israeli bombing since the attack by the militant group Hamas resulting in significant casualties, there are expectations that Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing into Gaza will be reopened.



Israel's intense bombardment of towns and villages in the region, along with the imposition of a strict blockade and preparations for a potential ground invasion, have escalated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In response, various countries have sent hundreds of metric tons of aid, which have been awaiting clearance in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.



The aid shipments have been delayed due to negotiations for their secure delivery to Gaza, as well as the evacuation of foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing. This complex situation underscores the urgency of facilitating the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.



Following a Sunday discussion with Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated: “Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it.”



Blinken did not provide a precise timeline for the reopening of the border crossing. However, it was announced that experienced U.S. diplomat David Satterfield, newly designated as a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian concerns, will be arriving in Egypt on Monday to engage in negotiations and finalize the specific arrangements, as conveyed by Blinken. This demonstrates the U.S. government's commitment to addressing the humanitarian challenges in the Middle East and facilitating the safe and efficient flow of aid to the region.



As Israel responds to the Hamas strikes, US Leader Joe Biden has urged it to observe the laws of war. On Sunday, he stated in a social media post that “the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas’ appalling attacks and are suffering as a result of them.”

