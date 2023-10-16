Kuwait FM Receives Saudi Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and his accompanying delegation on occasion of his official visit to the country. The Saudi minister was received at the airport by Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Salem Al-Zamanan, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs, Ambassador Nabil Al-Dakhil, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Office Minister Plenipotentiary Nawaf Al-Ahmad, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud and several senior officials. (end) nma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.