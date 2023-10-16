Disposable Gloves Market To Reach USD 23.6 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 23.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.4%.

Disposable Gloves are one of the defenses widely used to protect skin against several factors such as hazardous chemicals, contaminations, harmful bacteria, fungus, fluids, and infections; these gloves also decrease the chance of getting infected by them. Disposable gloves are extensively used by food handlers, doctors, dentists, scientists, hairdressers, researchers, and so on across all the primary industries to protect themselves and their clients.

Disposable gloves are not only used by medical and healthcare professionals but also used by laborers for their safety and hygiene. These gloves are widely used in construction and medical sanitation. In these sectors, workers are exposed to filthy and contaminated fluids that carry toxic and harmful microorganisms that can result in disease. Therefore, disposable gloves are preferred to prevent occupational hazards and augment the demand for disposable gloves.

For instance, The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics reports that 70% of hand injuries in the construction industry are caused by employees not wearing gloves, while defective or damaged gloves bring on the other 30%.

Request Sample Report:

During the pandemic, healthcare workers needed to wear gloves while collecting patient samples to reduce the transmission of viruses. In the healthcare sector, disposable gloves are the crucial component of personal protective equipment (PPE) that healthcare professionals wear. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of the disposable gloves market worldwide.

Segmentation Overview:

The global disposable gloves market has been segmented into material, product, application, and region. Based on application, the Healthcare and medical segment holds a significant share in 2022. Disposable gloves are critical in the healthcare and medical sector while protecting patients and professionals from spreading infection during checkups. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand as medical professionals extensively used these gloves for patient testing.

Buy This Research Report:

Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights:

The global disposable gloves market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

The growing demand for hygiene and safety in the healthcare and construction industry is projected to create more opportunities for industry growth.

By material, genuine rubber latex gloves dominate the disposable gloves market owing to their popularity.

By product, powder-free gloves dominate the global market due to stringent government regulations.

Some prominent players in the disposable gloves market report include Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Hartlega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Ammex Corporation, Intco Medical, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Sempermed, and Synthomer plc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2022, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide introduced a new product, Opal Nitrile Glove. These Opal Gloves are free from natural latex and standard vulcanizing agents.

TOP Glove Corporation Bhd, the world's largest glove manufacturer, has established two facilities to meet the rising demand for rubber gloves in the medical business and increase hygiene awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the company has 45 plants, 34 of which are glove factories with 700 manufacturing lines and the potential to produce 78.7 billion gloves yearly.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation:

By Material: Natural rubber latex gloves, nitrile gloves, polyvinyl chloride gloves, and others.

By Product: Powdered, powder-free.



By Application: Healthcare & medical, industrial, food industry, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Genetic Testing Market 2023 to 2032

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023 to 2032

Patient Engagement Market 2023 to 2032

Portable Medical Devices Market 2023 to 2032

Infusion Pumps Market 2023 to 2032





Clinical Trials Management Market

Dental Consumable Market

Internet of Medical Things Market

Healthcare IT Market

Corporate Wellness Market

Antibiotics Market

Pharmacy Market

Precision Medicine Market

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market

Cell Culture Market

Analgesic Market

In-vitro Diagnostics Market

Cardiovascular Drugs Market

Intravenous Iron Formulations Market

Excipients Market

Health & Wellness Market Meningococcal Vaccines Market





Tags Disposable Gloves Disposable Gloves Market Value Disposable Gloves Market Disposable Gloves Market Size Related Links