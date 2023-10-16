Medigene To Present New Pre-Clinical Data For Pipeline TCR-T Therapies At The ESMO Congress 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planegg/Martinsried, October 16, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, the“Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the ESMO Congress 2023 being held on October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.
The data to be presented shows that optimal affinity T cell receptors (TCRs) when combined with Medigene's PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein (CSP), provides strong protection of T cell receptor engineered T cells (TCR-T) against multiple mechanisms of solid tumor microenvironment immunosuppression, including CSP-enhanced poly-cytokine secretion, proliferation and mitigation against exhaustion of the TCR-T in vitro.
Details on the poster presentation are as follows:
Abstract and title:“ Mitigation of Tumor Microenvironment-Mediated Immunosuppression Using a PD1-41BB Switch Protein with Optimal Affinity TCRs for First-In-Class, 3rd Generation TCR-T Therapies.”
Authors: Kirsty Crame, Giulia Longinotti, Mario Catarinella, Petra U Prinz, Stefanie Tippmer, Kathrin Mutze, Andrea Coluccio, Melanie Salvermoser, Julia Bittmann, Maja Buerdek, Barbara Loesch, Christiane Geiger, Kathrin Davari and Dolores J Schendel
Final presentation number: 2249P
Date/time: Saturday October 21, 2023, Poster lunch session from 12 to 1 pm CEST, poster will be on display from 9 am to 6.30 pm CEST
Category: Translational Research (Agnostic)
About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive TCR generation and optimization, as well as product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for safety, efficacy and durability. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit
