Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Oman And Ecuador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 80 of 2023 appointing Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahd bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Decision No. 81 of 2023 appointing Fahd Ahmed Jassim Al-Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Ecuador.

The two decisions stipulated that they be implemented and take effect from the date of their issuance and that they be published in the Official Gazette.