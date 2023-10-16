I-Hemp Katalyst Adds NFL Star Bradie James To Board Of Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I-Hemp Katalyst

National Hemp Association Gold Member

Bradie James, ex-NFL player, philanthropist

Former NFL player and philanthropist Bradie James joins I-Hemp Katalyst's Board of Advisors, bringing a wealth of experience to the industrial hemp market.

- Bradie JamesHANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- I-Hemp Katalyst , the leading industrial hemp company focused on industrial transformation and carbon sequestration in the United States, is proud to announce the addition of former NFL player Bradie James to its esteemed Board of Advisors. James, known for his successful career in the NFL, philanthropic efforts, university advocacy, and growing business in the CBD market, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company.Bradie James has left an indelible mark on both the NFL and the communities he has served throughout his career. Drafted in 2003, James spent a remarkable ten seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing his NFL journey with the Houston Texans. As a remarkable linebacker, James was celebrated for his outstanding leadership, tenacity, and on-field prowess which brought him great success.Off the field, Bradie James has demonstrated a passion for philanthropy. Establishing the Bradie James Foundation , he has made significant contributions to various causes, with a particular focus on cancer research and support for families affected by the disease. Furthermore, as an advocate for higher education, James has been actively involved with his alma mater, Louisiana State University, always striving to create opportunities for underprivileged students.Not limiting himself to a single domain, Bradie James has also made a name for himself in the growing business of the CBD market. Recognizing the numerous benefits and potential of hemp-derived products, James has successfully forged his way as an entrepreneur, ensuring the growth and success of his CBD enterprise.I-Hemp Katalyst firmly believes that Bradie James, with his exceptional achievements and multifaceted experience, will be a valuable addition to the Board of Advisors. As a company that envisions leading the industrial hemp revolution in the United States, I-Hemp Katalyst recognizes the importance of integrating diverse perspectives and expertise in order to drive innovation and positive change.As a member of the Board of Advisors, Bradie James will lend his insights and guidance to I-Hemp Katalyst's strategic decision-making processes. He will play a pivotal role in helping the company navigate the ever-evolving industrial hemp landscape, promoting sustainable practices, and expanding its carbon sequestration initiatives.Commenting on his appointment, Bradie James said, "I am thrilled to join I-Hemp Katalyst and contribute to their mission of driving industrial transformation and combating climate change through hemp. With its potential to revolutionize various industries while sequestering carbon, industrial hemp is an extraordinary resource. I look forward to working closely with I-Hemp Katalyst's team to achieve sustainable and impactful outcomes."I-Hemp Katalyst is excited to leverage Bradie James' wealth of experiences, pioneering spirit, and commitment to making a positive difference to accelerate its journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.About I-Hemp KatalystI-Hemp Katalyst is a leading industrial hemp company at the forefront of the industrial transformation and carbon sequestration movement in the United States. The company aims to harness the potential of hemp across multiple sectors, including construction, textiles, agriculture, and energy, while actively seeking solutions to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

Marcela Denniston

Hemp Katalyst, LLC

+1 650-393-9023

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube