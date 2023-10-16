Passione Brands Announces Partnership With Online Food Marketplace, Good Eggs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Passione Brand's 10” Gluten-Free Vegan Sausage, Mushroom & Sun-Dried Tomato Pizza

Passione Brands' Organic Pizza Dough Ball

Passione Brands - Where Flour Meets Art ® - logo

Passione Brands' Products Are Now Part of Good Egg's Absurdly Fresh, Purpose-Driven Customer Approach

- Trei Campbell, Head of Food, Good Eggs, CA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Passione Brands® -Where Flour Becomes Art® -announced a partnership with Good Eggs, the revolutionary and radically fresh online market. Through the new partnership, Good Eggs' customers can enjoy Passione Brands' line up of newly-unveiled vegan and gluten-free pizzas as well as organic flour to create your own personal pizza, and top with your favorite sauce, cheeses, meats, and veggies.Good Eggs customers can shop fresh, innovative takes on Maestro Pizzaiolo Fabrizio Cercatore's products, including:-10” Gluten-Free Vegan Sausage, Mushroom & Sun-Dried Tomato Pizza-10” Gluten-Free Vegan Pepperoni & Kalamata Olive Pizza-10” Gluten-Free Vegan Margherita Olive Pizza, and-Passione Pizza Organic Pizza Dough BallAs a leading organic pizza dough company, Passione Brands specializes in crafting pizzas to bring the flavors and tastes of Italy to every palate. Passione Brand's artisan vegan pizza line-launched in July 2023- is among Chef Fabrizio culinary masterpieces, showcasing his creativity, dedication to his craft, and representing his continued commitment to culinary innovation, health and sustainability.“We are always looking for innovative ways to elevate Passione Brands and extend our success at the Emporio,” said Fabrizio Cercatore, Maestro Pizzaiolo, Founder of Passione Brands and Hot Italian.“Good Eggs shares our commitment to partnering with brands like ours, who are committed to creating delicious, hand-crafted and Italian-inspired products using locally-grown, and sourced ingredients, and who recognize a wide array of preferences and palates of today's consumer. We are excited to introduce some of our favorite organic, gluten-free and vegan products to Good Eggs customers in the San Francisco Bay Area.”“We are proud to carry Passione's products, because we know they care in the same way we do about the quality of ingredients, the integrity of process, and the delight of customers. Passione's pizzas and dough are a delicious answer to the growing demand for great pizza that is also vegan and gluten-free. We are so happy to share them with the Good Eggs community,” said Trei Campbell, Head of Food, Good Eggs.About Good EggsGood Eggs is a revolutionary online market that offers mindful customers a new food experience through the brand's deep commitment to its producers, people, and the planet - the result is an award-winning California-sourced food assortment, unparalleled customer service, and the highest sourcing standards in the industry with unrivaled sustainability practices. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company directly supports California's best organic farmers, makers and producers, delivering the brand's full assortment locally throughout the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and the Napa Valley at GoodEggs, and a curated selection of peak-season produce, meal kits and gifts nationwide at GoodEggsSelect.Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, S2G Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, GV and others.About Fabrizio CercatoreFabrizio Cercatore is a master at his craft, dedicated to providing an exceptional Italian experience. A Maestro Pizzaiolo, Fabrizio was born by Lago Maggiore and grew up in La Spezia (Cinque Terre, Italy), a picturesque village on the Ligurian Coast in the hills overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. From a young age, Chef Fabrizio knew he wanted to pursue a career as a Maestro Pizzaiolo. He attended IPAS, the prominent Italian professional culinary school; and, at a regional pizza competition, was one of only five chefs to earn the highest mark of 1,000 points. He opened La Tavernetta on the Italian Riviera and Pizzeria Discovolo in Manarola (Cinque Terre) which quickly rose in popularity with locals and tourists. Fabrizio moved to California in 2008 to pursue his Italian-American dream and share his passion for Italian cuisine. In 2009, he founded HOT ITALIAN, where he was the Maestro Pizzaiolo. In 2012, he introduced his artisan flour mix, and later that same year he officially launched Passione Brands-his most personal project to date-with the spirit of combining the highest quality of United States grown artisan flours and grains, locally sourced products, and the culinary customs of Italy.About Passione Brands®Created by Northern Italian born Fabrizio Cercatore, Passione Brands combines deeply rooted Italian culinary traditions with California logic and fresh local organic ingredients. True to authentic Italian culture, Passione invites a modern audience to celebrate food as more than nourishment but as life itself. Art is the creative expression of life and Passione Brands is Where Flour Becomes Art ®. Based in Berkeley, California, Passione Brands features a range of handcrafted and high-quality pizza dough, flour, pasta and gelato for individual home chefs, retailers and restaurants. The innovative products and dishes can be enjoyed at Passione Emporio (Osteria Italiana) in Berkeley, CA, aboard The Prosecco on the Bay, at various local area retailers, through HOT ITALIAN via DoorDash, and on Amazon. Visit , and follow on Instagram (@passionebrands and @passione_emporioon5th) and Facebook.

