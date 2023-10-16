Boston Estate Planning Council Honored With The 2023 Council Of Excellence Award By NAEPC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Richelle Maguire, President, BEPCWESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), the definitive professional group of estate and wealth planners in Greater Boston, has been awarded the highest honor available to an estate planning council affiliated with the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils , the Leonard H. Neiman and Walter Lee Davis, Jr. Council of Excellence Award. This award recognizes councils that provide a strong multi-disciplinary environment for estate planning professionals within their community, that truly work to grow their programs and services, and that provide an exceptional member experience.“The estate planning councils being recognized with NAEPC's highest council honor provide an extraordinary level of member service and are contributing to the success of their members, the estate planning profession, and ultimately their community as a whole. We commend their leadership for their diligent work and a job well done and are looking forward to recognizing them at the 60th Annual NAEPC Advanced Estate Planning Strategies Conference on November 15, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida” NAEPC President John T. Midgett said.On receiving the 2023 award, BEPC President Richelle Maguire noted“this recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in estate planning and our dedication to serving our community. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our members and partners, who have worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standards in our profession.”The Council of Excellence Award is named for two individuals who truly sought to strengthen the bond between NAEPC and its affiliated councils during their terms on the board. Walter Lee Davis, Jr. served as president of the association in 2008 and was instrumental in forming the Council Relations Committee, a group of volunteer members who are charged with being a liaison between affiliates and the national association. Leonard H. Neiman served the association as a board member for over 15 years and worked tirelessly to gather information about estate planning councils from around the country.About BEPCThe Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership.The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is a member of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC), the leading professional organization for estate planners, which provides its 2,200+ Accredited Estate Planner® designees and over 265 affiliated local estate planning councils and their 30,000 members with ongoing education and a forum for professional networking. BEPC was previously honored by NAEPC as a 5-Star Council in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and received the Council of Excellence Award in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022. More information is available at .

