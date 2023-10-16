Edge Computing Market Are Made An Overview To The Future Opportunities Over The Globe Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The Global Edge Computing Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the players studied are Nokia Networks (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States), Dell, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Developnt LP (United States), SixSq SÃ rl (Switzerland), FogHorn Systems (United States), Vasona Networks, Inc. (United States), MachineShop Inc. (United States), Saguna Networks Ltd. (Israel), Xiotech Corporation (United States), Aricent Inc. (United States), ADLINK Technology Inc. (United States).

The Global Edge Computing Market was valued at USD Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 28.399999999999999% during 2023-2029.

Definition:

Edge computing refers to a distributed computing paradigm that brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, rather than relying on a centralized cloud server or data center. In edge computing, processing and analysis of data occur on or near the“edge” of a network, often at the device level or at local data centers, rather than relying on a remote cloud server.

Key characteristics and concepts of edge computing include:

Proximity to Data Sources: Edge computing places computing resources closer to the data sources and devices generating data. This reduces latency and bandwidth usage, which is crucial for applications that require real-time or near-real-time processing, such as IoT (Internet of Things) devices, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation.

Distributed Architecture: Edge computing typically involves a decentralized architecture. Instead of relying on a single central server, edge devices or local servers can perform tasks independently, which can increase reliability and fault tolerance.

Market Trends:

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, edge computing was an emerging and rapidly evolving field in technology. Since then, the trends and developments in edge computing have likely continued to evolve. Here are some of the key trends and topics that were relevant in the edge computing space at that time, and they might still be important in 2023:

5G Integration: The rollout of 5G networks was expected to significantly boost edge computing by providing faster and more reliable connectivity. This trend has likely continued, with 5G enabling real-time data processing and lower latency at the edge.

AI and Machine Learning at the Edge: Deploying AI and machine learning models at the edge to process data locally has been a significant trend. This minimizes the need for sending large volumes of data to centralized cloud servers, reducing latency and improving efficiency.

Market Drivers:

Edge computing is driven by several key factors and trends that make it a compelling technology in today's digital landscape. These drivers include:

Latency Reduction: One of the primary drivers for edge computing is the need to reduce latency. In applications like autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and augmented reality, even the smallest delays in data processing can be critical. Edge computing brings computing resources closer to the data source, reducing the time it takes for data to travel to a centralized cloud server and back.

Bandwidth Conservation: Transmitting vast amounts of data from IoT devices or sensors to a centralized cloud server can strain network bandwidth and result in high costs. Edge computing can preprocess data locally and only send relevant information to the cloud, which conserves bandwidth and reduces costs.





Global Edge Computing Market Competitive Analysis

The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.

Players Included in Research Coverage: Nokia Networks (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States), Dell, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Developnt LP (United States), SixSq SÃ rl (Switzerland), FogHorn Systems (United States), Vasona Networks, Inc. (United States), MachineShop Inc. (United States), Saguna Networks Ltd. (Israel), Xiotech Corporation (United States), Aricent Inc. (United States), ADLINK Technology Inc. (United States)

Additionally, Past Global Edge Computing Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.

Segmentation and Targeting

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the Edge Computing market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements.



Edge Computing Product Types In-Depth : Hardware, Software, Services

Edge Computing Major Applications/End users: Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, Others (Asset Tracking and Video Surveillance

Edge Computing Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Research Objectives:

– Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

– To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)





