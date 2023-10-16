E-Prescribing Market Size Analysis By Competitive Landscape And Insights For Next 5 Years Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global E-Prescribing Market was valued at USD in 2023 and is expected to reach USD by 2029, growing at a CAGR of % during 2023-2029.

Some of the players studied are Cerner Corporation (United States), Athenahealth, Inc. (United States), Allscripts (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), DrFirst (United States), Practice Fusion, Inc. (United States), Emdeon (United States), Surescripts (United States), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), HealthFusion, Inc. (United States).

Definition:

E-prescribing, short for electronic prescribing, is a technology-driven healthcare practice that allows healthcare providers to electronically send prescriptions to pharmacies directly from their computer or other electronic devices. This digital method of prescription transmission has several advantages over traditional paper-based prescriptions, including increased accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety. Here are some key aspects of e-prescribing:

Digital Prescriptions: Instead of writing out a prescription on paper, healthcare providers use specialized software or electronic health record (EHR) systems to generate and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies.

Market Trends:

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, e-prescribing, or electronic prescribing, was a growing trend in healthcare, with several notable developments and trends. Keep in mind that the healthcare industry is dynamic and rapidly evolving, so the landscape may have changed since then. Here are some trends and developments in e-prescribing up to that point:

Increased Adoption: Many healthcare providers, pharmacies, and healthcare systems were transitioning from paper-based prescriptions to electronic prescribing systems. The adoption of e-prescribing was driven by government incentives, improved patient safety, and the efficiency it offers.

Interoperability: Efforts were underway to improve the interoperability of e-prescribing systems. Ensuring that different systems can communicate and share information is crucial for making e-prescribing more effective and seamless.

Market Drivers:

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing, refers to the practice of healthcare professionals using electronic devices and software to generate and transmit prescriptions for patients. Several drivers and motivations have led to the widespread adoption of e-prescribing in healthcare. These drivers include:

Improved Patient Safety: E-prescribing helps reduce medication errors and adverse drug events by providing clinicians with access to a patient's complete medication history, drug interactions, and allergy information. This leads to safer prescribing practices.

Legislative Mandates: Many countries, including the United States, have passed legislation encouraging or requiring the use of e-prescribing as a means to enhance patient safety and reduce prescription fraud. In the U.S., the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) mandated e-prescribing for Medicare providers.

Target Audience:

Regulatory Bodies, Medical, Potential Investors, Research and Development Institutes, Others

Segmentation and Targeting

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the E-Prescribing market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market – the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.



E-Prescribing Product Types In-Depth : Stand-Alone Systems, Integrated Systems

E-Prescribing Major Applications/End users: Hospital, Office-based physician

E-Prescribing Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)





