Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Education Market Tipped For Strong Growth Track Themarketpublicist

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Google (United States), IBM (United States), Pearson (United Kingdom), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), Nuance (United States), Cognizant (United States), Metacog (United States), Quantum Adaptive Learning (United States), Querium (United States).

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market was valued at USD Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 33.509999999999998% during 2023-2029.

Definition:

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market is expected to see a growth rate of 33.51% and may see a market size of USD6,994 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD4,511 Million.”

Market Trends:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to make significant advancements in the field of education, transforming how students learn, teachers instruct, and institutions operate. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, here are some key trends in AI in education that were shaping the industry, and it's likely that these trends have evolved further in the years since:

Personalized Learning:

AI is used to create personalized learning paths for students. Machine learning algorithms analyze individual student data to tailor lessons, assignments, and assessments to their specific needs, pace, and learning styles.

Adaptive Learning:

Adaptive learning platforms use AI to assess a student's proficiency in a subject and adjust the difficulty and content of lessons accordingly. This helps students learn at their own pace and address their unique areas of weakness.

Market Drivers:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize education by enhancing the learning process, personalizing instruction, and streamlining administrative tasks. Several key drivers are propelling the integration of AI in education:

Personalized Learning: AI can analyze individual student data and tailor educational content to match their specific needs, learning styles, and pace. This adaptability can improve student engagement and outcomes.

Enhanced Teacher Support: AI can assist educators by automating administrative tasks, grading, and data analysis. This frees up teachers to focus more on one-on-one interactions and pedagogical innovation.

Target Audience:

New Entrants/Investors

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Suppliers

Government Bodies

End-Users

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Competitive Analysis

Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop.

Players Included in Research Coverage: Google (United States), IBM (United States), Pearson (United Kingdom), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), Nuance (United States), Cognizant (United States), Metacog (United States), Quantum Adaptive Learning (United States), Querium (United States)

Additionally, Past Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.

Segmentation and Targeting

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Product Types In-Depth : Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Machine Reasoning

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Major Applications/End users: Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

