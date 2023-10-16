US discussing with Qatar releasing Hamas captives

(MENAFN) Officials from the United States and Qatar have initiated discussions aimed at securing the release of civilian hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, reports the Financial Times. According to an anonymous source with knowledge of the discussions, there were positive meetings, and Hamas appears to be willing to release the civilian hostages. However, they have stated that they cannot do so while the bombing continues. The source explained that Hamas requires the Israelis to halt the bombing in Gaza for a brief period to ensure the safe release of the captives.



The exact number of hostages held by Hamas following the attack in Israel last Saturday remains uncertain, with estimates suggesting it could be as high as 150. The White House recently stated that a "very small" number of the hostages are United States citizens. Additionally, the Biden administration indicated that 22 Americans have lost their lives in the conflict.



Reports of a potential scenario for the release of hostages coincide with the ongoing seven-country tour of the Middle East by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Throughout his visits, Blinken has been cautioning regional leaders that there can be no return to "business as usual" in relations with Hamas following the attacks in southern Israel last Saturday.



