(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has chosen not to disavow his enduring friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He expressed disappointment in the current leaders of Germany and France for their inability to find a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In an interview with Süddeutschen Zeitung published on Friday, the 79-year-old Schroeder, who served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005, affirmed that he still regards President Putin as his friend, asserting that their personal bond transcended political matters.



Schroeder acknowledged that while he has openly stated his belief that Russia's initiation of the conflict in Ukraine was a mistake, he is not willing to feign ignorance of his friendship with Putin.



Recalling a peace initiative last March, Schroeder recounted his travels with his wife, So-yeon Schroeder-Kim, to Istanbul and Moscow. The purpose of their mission was to encourage mutual concessions between Moscow and Kiev, aimed at halting hostilities. Unfortunately, their efforts did not yield the desired results. Despite this setback, the former chancellor remained steadfast in his belief that the conflict could be resolved through the direct involvement of current heads of state and government. He expressed regret that the present leaders in Berlin and Paris are not exerting sufficient efforts in this regard. Schroeder argued that merely increasing the supply of weapons is unlikely to bring an end to the hostilities.



