Afghanistan devastated by yet another robust earthquake

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a seismic event of 6.3 magnitude rocked western Afghanistan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This tremor marks the latest in a series of quakes to hit the Herat province, an area where entire communities have been laid to waste and over 2,000 lives have been claimed.



According to the USGS, the epicenter of Sunday morning's quake was located 34 kilometers (approximately 21 miles) outside the provincial capital of Herat in the west. The quake's depth was estimated at around eight kilometers (approximately five miles). Subsequently, an aftershock of 5.5 magnitude followed approximately 20 minutes later, as indicated by the USGS.



The international humanitarian organization Save the Children has confirmed four fatalities, with 153 individuals seeking treatment at Herat's regional hospital, according to the news agency.



Chief of Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) in Afghanistan, Yahya Kalilah, informed AFP news agency that casualties from Sunday's earthquake might be comparatively lower, as many people in the affected region were already sleeping outdoors in tents. He noted that from a psychological standpoint, individuals are gripped by panic and trauma, and that they no longer feel secure in their homes. Kalilah emphasized, "I will assure you 100%, no one will sleep in their house."



However, Mohammad Zahir Noorzai, the leader of the emergency response team in Herat province, cautioned that the tally of casualties is expected to rise. This prediction stems from the fact that rescue teams have not yet been able to access all the affected areas, as reported by a news agency.





