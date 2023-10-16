Social media users denounce Meta’s platforms suppression of pro-Palestinian content

(MENAFN) Social media users have raised concerns about the suspension or banning of their posts and accounts due to their pro-Palestinian content in the aftermath of Israel's intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip.



A dedicated news and analysis account focused on Palestine, which maintains a presence on platforms like X and TikTok, reported that its TikTok account faced a temporary takedown.



Instagram users have also voiced their grievances regarding account restrictions and an inability to livestream.



One individual based in London, who preferred to remain anonymous out of concerns for potential harassment, shared that her Instagram stories about Palestine received minimal views, typically five, within a few hours. However, she noticed a significant increase in views, reaching 91, when she posted a picture of a skirt in just 40 minutes.



Various users with pro-Palestinian accounts utilized the platform to draw attention to this issue.



In a story, a different user requested to have her account handle hidden. She said, "OK, so literally not one soul has seen my stories for the past hour.



“So let me try this: #FreeIsrael.”



She then shared another tale with the Palestinian flag shortly after, reporting that 40 people spotted it in the first five minutes. “I guess you post with #FreeIsrael if you want a voice on this platform,” she said.

