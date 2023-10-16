India Pre-School/Childcare Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
India Pre-School/Childcare Market
India Pre-School/Childcare Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Demand, Analysis Research Report and Forecast 2024-2032
30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- India Pre-School/Childcare Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“India Pre-School/Childcare Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, the India pre-school/childcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.20% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by rise in nuclear families and surging disposable incomes, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.
Pre-schools and childcare facilities serve as foundational educational institutions, aiding in early childhood development. Such institutions play a pivotal role in instilling cognitive, social, and emotional learning in young children. In India, with the advent of nuclear families and working parents, the significance of structured early education and childcare has accelerated.
Rising shift towards private pre-school chains is one of the key India pre-school/childcare market trends. Parents, increasingly valuing quality education and safe childcare environments, are tilting towards private, reputed chains that promise a structured curriculum and secure facilities. Moreover, the incorporation of modern teaching methods, digital tools, and innovative pedagogies has enriched the educational landscape of these pre-schools.
The India pre-school/childcare market growth can be attributed to numerous factors. India has a growing young population which results in a substantial demand for pre-schools and childcare facilities. Besides, urbanisation and the influx of women joining the workforce have further fuelled the need for reliable childcare solutions. This transformation has been embraced by various sectors, propelling growth.
The India pre-school/childcare market analysis highlights the strategies adopted by market players. They are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographical footprint, enhancing their curriculum, and incorporating technological tools to provide holistic early education. Partnerships with ed-tech firms, customised mobile applications for parental insights, and adoption of AI-driven tools for personalised learning are some of the innovations boosting the market growth in India.
The India pre-school/childcare market demand is further increasing due to rising parental awareness about early education. Parents are recognising the importance of foundational learning in shaping a child's academic future. Coupled with increased disposable incomes, parents are more willing than ever to invest in quality pre-school education, thus boosting the market growth.
Furthermore, the government's initiatives in promoting early childhood education have been instrumental. Policies geared towards standardising the pre-school curriculum and ensuring the safety and well-being of children have supported the structured growth of this sector. With education being a primary focus in India, the emphasis on early education signifies the nation's commitment to fostering a generation of well-rounded individuals.
India Pre-School/Childcare Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on facility, ownership, age group, location, major cities, and region.
Market Breakup by Facility
Full Day Care
After School Care
Market Breakup by Ownership
Public
Private
Market Breakup by Age Group
Less Than 2 Years
2-4 Years
4-6 Years
Above 6 Years
Others
Market Breakup by Location
Standalone
School Premises
Office Premises
Market Breakup by Region
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Market Breakup by Major Cities
Delhi-NCR
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Chennai
Mumbai
Kolkata
Rest of India
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the India pre-school/childcare market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Kidzee
Bachpan
Eurokids
Shemrock
Hello Kids Education India Pvt.
Little Millennium
Others
