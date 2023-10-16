Iran cautions Israel of local ‘earthquake’

(MENAFN) During a briefing with reporters in Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian issued a stern warning to Israel, urging an end to airstrikes on Gaza. He cautioned that if Israel were to deploy ground forces into the enclave and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, becomes involved, the conflict could escalate across the region, potentially causing significant repercussions. Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that Hezbollah has devised contingency plans, and any action taken by the resistance would have profound consequences for Israel.



According to diplomatic sources cited by Axios, Iran is actively striving to prevent the war from spreading and is also seeking to aid Israeli civilian hostages who are currently held in Gaza.



However, if the military operation persists and Israel proceeds with a ground offensive, Iran may find it imperative to respond. The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that there remains a political window of opportunity to avert a wide-scale crisis in the region, but this window may soon close.



This week, Amir-Abdollahian embarked on visits to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, engaging in discussions with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and senior Lebanese officials. These discussions centered on assessing the potential outcomes of the ongoing conflict and determining the necessary positions to be adopted in light of the situation.



During a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Amir-Abdollahian strongly condemned Israel for what he referred to as "war crimes" committed against the people of Gaza. He reiterated his warning that if Israel persists, all possibilities are conceivable.



Minister Bou Habib echoed his counterpart's sentiments, asserting that Lebanon has consistently sought to avoid conflict and cautioning that any further escalation could ignite the region, posing a threat to its security and stability.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107248442