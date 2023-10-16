US, Qatar discuss potential captive release of Hamas hostages

(MENAFN) According to a report from a news agency, high-level officials from both the United States and Qatar have initiated diplomatic conversations with the shared goal of facilitating the release of civilian hostages who are presently being held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.



These dialogues signify a concerted effort to address this critical humanitarian issue and find a resolution to ensure the safety and freedom of the individuals involved. The cooperation between these two nations highlights the importance of international collaboration in tackling complex challenges related to hostage situations and regional stability.



“There were positive meetings yesterday and Hamas seems willing to release the civilian hostages,” the newspaper reported late on Saturday, quoting remarks from an unnamed source familiar with the talks. “But Hamas say they can’t do so while the bombing continues.”



The report continues that the newspaper’s source declared that Hamas “needs the Israelis to stop bombing Gaza for a short amount of time in order to safely release the captives.”



Reports suggest that as many as 150 hostages may be kidnapped by Hamas in the wake of the attack in Israel last Saturday. The exact number of captives is yet unknown. In recent days, the White House declared that only a "very small" percentage of the captives are nationals of the United States. Additionally, according to the Biden administration, 22 Americans have lost their lives in the fighting.



After last Saturday's strikes in the southern area of Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been alerting local presidents that there can be "no more business as usual" referring to ties with Hamas. News of a possible captive discharge scenario are being made during Blinken's seven-country visit of the Middle East.

