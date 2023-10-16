Al Sadd To Donate 25% Of ACL Ticket Sales To Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd announced that 25% of proceeds from its AFC Champions League game against Al-Faisaly of Jordan will be donated to Palestinians in Gaza.

The football club announced this on its social media pages adding that the proceeds will be donated to the Qatar Red Crescent's Palestine Relief campaign.

Tickets for the match are available from today, October 16, at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and its official store located in Villaggio. The match is set to take place next week, October 23, 2023.