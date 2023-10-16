Amir Receives Summit Invitations From Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received two written letters from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which included an invitation for His Highness to participate in the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeastern Nations Asia (ASEAN) this October, and another invite to participate in the Arab-African Summit next November, which is scheduled to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two messages were delivered by His Highness Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, Ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar, during his meeting with the Amir in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to His Highness the Amir. They wished His Highness continued health and happiness and the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir conveyed to the Saudi Ambassador, his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his wishes for good health and wellness for them and for the brotherly Saudi people further progress and development.

During the meeting, the relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were also reviewed.