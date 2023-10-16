FBI director cautions police of ‘lone wolf’ threats inspired by recent events

(MENAFN) At the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference in San Diego on Saturday, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned law enforcement officers that Americans are under a greater danger from "lone wolf" terrorists who are motivated to mimic some of the elements of Hamas' latest attack on Israel on US land.



Saying that there was “no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats,” Wray alerted his law enforcement colleagues, “We’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own” referring to Hamas’ airstrike on Israel past Saturday.



“History has been witness to antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism for too long,” the FBI executive further mentioned, promising to “continue confronting those threats.”



Wray went on to say that conference participants shared some of the blame for that encounter and urged them to "stay vigilant" and report any "signs that someone may be mobilizing towards violence" to the FBI as well as other authorities.



The head of the FBI did not provide any particular instances of new domestic threats—copycat or otherwise—that have surfaced in the wake of Hamas's unexpected attack on Israel. Rather, he described a similarly similar threat that would likely target people due to their (probably Jewish) beliefs as "foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus."

MENAFN16102023000045015839ID1107248320