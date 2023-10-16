(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Formolo Ends Season on a High Note with Victory in Veneto





. Emirati 1-2 as Hirschi takes 2nd place .

UAE Team Emirates had the perfect end to the European calendar with victory in the Veneto Classic in Italy.

Formolo, who hails from nearby Verona had the dream scenario as he crossed the line with his hands raised to celebrate his second win of the season after taking the Coppa Agostoni in September. The win marks the record 56th triumph of the year for the squad.

Formolo:“In the end I went all-in on the last climb. I was always in the front throughout the race, paying attention to the moves that were going up the road, and then I emptied myself for the final part. I spoke with Hirschi with 10km to go and he told me to attack and he would follow anyone that tried to come across. It's a beautiful end to the season and to do it close to my home roads is a real pleasure.”

Marc Hirschi continued his sensational end-of-season form to take 2nd, beating Filippo Zanna (Jayco-Alula) in the sprint to fill the podium spots.

Veneto Classic

1.Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) 4:30:09

2.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) +14”

3.Filippo Zanna (Jayco Alula) +16”



