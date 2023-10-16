Solidarity gatherings in Cyprus as Palestinians in Gaza face current conflict

(MENAFN) In a show of solidarity, hundreds of people gathered in Larnaca, located on the island of Cyprus, to express their support for Palestinians enduring the persistent conflict in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration carried a powerful message as individuals from diverse backgrounds came together to voice their concerns and demand justice for the people in Gaza who have been living through tumultuous times.



One Palestinian demonstrator highlighted the fundamental right to self-defense and the aspiration for freedom and independence. Their words underscore the resolute spirit of those living in the Gaza Strip, who have faced relentless challenges for an extended period. This sentiment reflects the deep-rooted desire for autonomy and a life free from the shackles of ongoing conflict and occupation.



The ongoing situation is a consequence of Operation Aqsa Typhoon, initiated by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. This operation has persisted for nine consecutive days as a response to what Palestinians view as prolonged Israeli Occupation violations in the occupied Palestinian territories. The tensions and grievances have deep historical roots, dating back decades, and they continue to fuel the conflict.



In response to these hostilities, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have launched a campaign against the Gaza Strip. This campaign involves a series of airstrikes in various areas, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the people of Gaza. The cycle of violence remains a deeply entrenched issue in the region, with devastating consequences for the affected communities.



The rally in Cyprus and the ongoing strife in Gaza serve as stark reminders of the urgency for international efforts to promote peace, dialogue, and a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is a testament to the enduring resilience of the Palestinian people and the need for global awareness and engagement to help pave the way for a more stable and peaceful future in the region.

