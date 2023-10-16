Rising Demand For Syringes & Needles: Growing Geriatric Population And Chronic Diseases Propel Market Growth

The global syringes & needles market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.93% from 2023 to 2029. The market, valued at $29.85 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $47.20 billion by 2029. Several key factors are driving this growth, while the market is also influenced by regional dynamics and market segmentation.

Market Highlights:

Key Players:

Leading players dominating the global syringes & needles market include BD, Cardinal Health, B Braun, Nipro, and Terumo Corp. These major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to gain access to commercially launched products in the market.

Market Segmentation:



Product Type :



Syringes (Disposable, Sterilizable)

Needles

End-User Type :



Hospitals



Clinics



Home Healthcare Settings

Others

Patient Group :



Adults Pediatrics

Market Structure:

The report provides insights into market dynamics, the competitive landscape, key vendors, and other prominent players in the syringes & needles market.

Appendix:

The report includes details about the research methodology and abbreviations used in the study.

Vendor List:

