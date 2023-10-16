HPQ Announces Non-Broker Private Placement Of Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQB: HPQFF ) (FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in green engineering processes for silica and silicon material production is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of Units for up to $2,500,000. The Company intends to use the net proceed to finance its ongoing Silicon, Fumed Silica and Hydrogen initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Private placement highlights: Non-Brokered Private placement financing of up to 9,090,910 Units at a price of $0.275 per unit for a gross proceed of $2,500,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the placement. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement. This Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX-Venture and any other regulatory authorities. In connection with the placement, the company could pay finder's fee, in the form of cash, shares, warrants and or options.

Under special conditions and at its sole discretion, the company can increase the size of placement to $4,400,000.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

Becoming a zero CO2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietarybeing developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietarybeing developed by PyroGenesis.HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical base on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system.Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietarybeing developed by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security's regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

