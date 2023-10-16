Jobma Grows Its Integration Portfolio With Recruit CRM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma and Recruit CRM announce their integration partnership to optimize recruiting workflows and streamline the hiring process.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , an AI-powered video interviewing platform, today announced its new integration partnership with Recruit CRM 's ATS cum CRM platform, allowing for streamlined hiring right from screening and matching candidates, to conducting interviews and evaluating candidates.Jobma said the integration between the ATS and the virtual interviewing platform frees up valuable time and resources for recruiters who can now enjoy improved collaboration among team members, assess candidate profiles efficiently, evaluate interview results, and collaborate within a single, integrated system. Candidates can now conveniently partake in virtual interviews from anywhere, and get support in real-time, improving the overall candidate experience.Jobma's commitment to fairness and equity in hiring is further enhanced by the integration, with Recruit CRM's AI features nicely complementing ethical AI features in Jobma that help mitigate unconscious bias in the hiring process.“We're elated to join forces with Recruit CRM,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“Our innovative video interviewing platform combined with Recruit CRM's intuitive design will offer recruiters an unmatched recruiting experience.”Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM, said“We're excited to collaborate with Jobma and make video interviewing inside Recruit CRM so much more seamless for recruiters.”The partnership between Jobma and Recruit CRM marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together two leading platforms to deliver an unmatched experience for recruiters and candidates alike.Jobma helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. It's used by 3,000+ customers in over 50 countries and is available in 16 languages.About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM is an ATS cum CRM designed for recruiters, by recruiters. The platform prioritizes ease of use with an intuitive design. Recruit CRM integrates AI capabilities such as biometric candidate matching and AI-enhanced resume parsing to streamline the hiring process. With detailed reports, 5,000+ integration options, extensive customization, and multi-language support, it adapts to diverse hiring workflows.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based virtual interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its AI features, easy-to-use interface, and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit or contactJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

