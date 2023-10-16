Tissue Expanders Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 1.18 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 5.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tissue Expanders Market Report 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The rectangular segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Hospitals segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Tissue Expanders Market:

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer: Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and the prevalence of breast cancer is increasing. This is leading to an increased demand for breast reconstruction, which is often performed using tissue expanders.

Rising demand for cosmetic surgeries: There is a growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, including breast reconstruction, burn repair, and scar revision. Tissue expanders are commonly used in these surgeries to prepare the skin for reconstruction.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements are leading to the development of new and improved tissue expanders. For example, new tissue expanders are being developed that are more comfortable for patients to wear and that have a lower risk of complications.

Growing awareness of tissue expanders: There is a growing awareness of tissue expanders among patients and healthcare professionals. This is due to factors such as educational campaigns and increasing media coverage.

Government support: Governments in many countries are providing support for the development and adoption of tissue expanders. This is due to the many benefits of tissue expanders, such as improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Here are some examples of how tissue expanders are being used today:

Tissue expanders are commonly used in breast reconstruction surgery to prepare the skin for the placement of a breast implant.

Tissue expanders are also used in burn repair surgery to expand the skin to cover the burned area.

Tissue expanders are also used in scar revision surgery to expand the skin to reduce the appearance of a scar.

Market Segmentation:

Type:

Round tissue expanders: Round tissue expanders are the most common type of tissue expander. They are used in a variety of applications, including breast reconstruction, burn repair, and scar revision.

Rectangular tissue expanders: Rectangular tissue expanders are used in specific applications, such as breast reconstruction in patients with a small chest wall.

Crescent tissue expanders: Crescent tissue expanders are used in specific applications, such as breast reconstruction in patients with a mastectomy scar.

Anatomical tissue expanders: Anatomical tissue expanders are designed to mimic the natural shape of the breast. They are used in breast reconstruction surgery to create a more natural-looking breast.

Application:

Breast reconstruction: Breast reconstruction is the most common application of tissue expanders. Tissue expanders are used to prepare the skin for the placement of a breast implant or for autologous flap reconstruction.

Burn repair: Tissue expanders are used in burn repair surgery to expand the skin to cover the burned area.

Scar revision: Tissue expanders are used in scar revision surgery to expand the skin to reduce the appearance of a scar.

Other applications: Tissue expanders are also used in other applications, such as head and neck reconstruction, facial reconstruction, and extremity reconstruction.

End-user:

Hospitals: Hospitals are the largest users of tissue expanders.

Ambulatory surgical centers: Ambulatory surgical centers are also increasingly using tissue expanders.

Cosmetic clinics: Cosmetic clinics are also increasingly offering tissue expander procedures.

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Recent developments:

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

