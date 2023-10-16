Fruit Powders Market Anticipates To Reach US$ 36.4 Billion By 2033 At 7.6% CAGR Between 2023 And 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Fruit-Based Products Set to Make the USA a Profitable Fruit Powder Market Leader in North America.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The fruit powder market is poised to witness at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The market for fruit powder is expected to expand from US$ 17.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 36.4 billion by 2033.Fruit Powders Market is witnessing robust growth as health-conscious consumers seek convenient ways to incorporate fruit flavors and nutrients into their diets. These versatile powders are made by dehydrating various fruits, preserving their natural goodness. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they offer a nutritious alternative to fresh fruits.Moreover, fruit powders are a popular choice for manufacturers in the food and beverage industry, providing natural flavorings and colorings for products like juices, snacks, and desserts. As a result, the market is witnessing increased demand from both individual consumers and the food industry.Request a Sample of this Report:Increasing need for longer-lasting food items, combined with growing demand for seasonal products throughout the year, is fuelling the expansion in the market for fruit powder across several end-use sectors. Moreover, the growing need for commercially available fruit powder processed using various technologies which include vacuum drying, drum drying, spray drying and freeze drying, is also driving the market growth.Fruit Powder Market Growth Benefits a Growing Number of Health-Conscious Consumers.Consumers are constantly attempting to meet their optimal nutritional intake through functional food and beverages. Increase in consumer knowledge about the value of micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids has resulted into growing product demand.With changing lifestyle patterns, people are more attracted towards convenience foods that match their unique nutritional requirements, contributing to the market expansion of the fruit powder across regions.Factors Limiting the Fruit Powder Market Growth:Process involves making Fruit powder is dehydrating and drying fruits following different ways, including freeze drying, drum drying, spray drying, and others. This processes are costly, which raises the cost of fruit powder.As fruit powder is concentrated, numerous fruits are utilised to make a little packet of the product, increasing the price even more. Fruit powder's higher price point, along with the availability of alternatives, may limit the sales and slow down industry growth.Regional Analysis:The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the market during forthcoming years. This is attributable to customers' increasing need for convenient and healthy food products as a result of their growing health consciousness.Due to changing consumption habits and rising demand for novel food products, China and India are among the greatest consumers of convenience food. Along with this, the acceptability, affordability, and availability of the fruit powder are important factors driving regional market expansion.Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges!Key TakeawaysThe US market for fruit powders is to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% and reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2033.The South Korea market for fruit powders is predicted to develop at a 5.4% CAGR to hit US$ 1.3 Billion by 2033.By 2033, the UK market for fruit powders is poised to increase at a 6.7% CAGR and hit US$ 1.5 Billion.The China market is predicted to witness a 7% CAGR and grow at US$ 2.6 Billion by 2033.By 2033, the Japan fruit powders market is anticipated to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to attain US$ 2.1 Billion.By product type segment of the fruit powders market, the Strawberry sector to develop at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.The Conventional sector may prosper at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the nature segment.Competitive Landscape:Manufacturers in the fruit powder market should expect growing demand, mostly from the cosmetics and personal care industries.The adaptability and growing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products are predicted to entice manufacturers to include fruit powder in their products. Companies are attempting to provide customised fruit powder to meet the diverse needs of cosmetics and personal care product producers.Major players working in the Fruit Powders Market are:Kanegrade Ltd.European Freeze Dry Ltd.Drytech Process (I) Pvt. LtdThe Green Labs LLC.Nutradry Pty LtdParadise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & CoVinayak Ingredients Private LtdWatershed Foods LLC.Artemis InternationalDMH Ingredients Inc.AS Harrison & Co Pty Ltd.RFI IngredientsVan Drunen FarmsRequest Report Methodology:Key SegmentsBased on Product Type:StrawberryBlackberryBlack CurrantRaspberryBlueberryPeachApplePearApricotPlumBased on Nature:OrganicConventionalBased on End Use:Fruit ProcessingBeverage ProcessingDietary SupplementsPharmaceuticalsCosmetics and Personal CareBased on Technology:Freeze DriedSpray DriedVacuum DriedDrum DriedAuthor:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:Pectin Powder Market Size is set to relish a market valuation of US$ 429.5 million in 2023, Demand for pectin powder is likely to develop at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2033, reaching around US$ 652.1 million by 2033.Superfood Powders Market Share is poised to surpass US$ 6.84 billion in 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 7% through 2033 to reach US$ 13.66 billion.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

