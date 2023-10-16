Promotedge Secures Digital Mandate For Shyam Metalics' SEL TIGER TMT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PromotEdge, following a triumphant win in a highly competitive multi-agency pitch, is thrilled to announce its latest venture. The agency proudly takes the helm of Shyam Metalics' SEL TIGER TMT's digital narrative.



Saurav Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PromotEdge, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement, stating,“Securing the digital mandate for SEL TIGER TMT is a moment of great pride for us at PromotEdge. We are delighted to bring our tailored 'desi' approach to the forefront, one that deeply resonates with the diverse and dynamic fabric of India. Our team is fully prepared to leverage our extensive expertise in the Industrial, Automotive, and Infrastructural sectors to enhance the brand presence of SEL TIGER TMT. This endeavor includes leveraging the mass appeal of their brand ambassador, Salman Khan.”



This collaboration signifies a strategic partnership, entrusting PromotEdge with a wide array of digital responsibilities, including content creation, influencer marketing, digital films, website maintenance, SEO, social media management, performance marketing, email/WhatsApp marketing, and experiential marketing, among others.



Aneesh Mishra, Senior VP – Sales and Marketing at Shyam Metalics, shared his thoughts, stating,“PromotEdge's profound understanding of India's diverse geography and their impressive track record in digital storytelling were particularly exciting for us. Their indigenous approach, combined with innovative digital strategies, perfectly aligns with what SEL TIGER TMT needs to reach new heights.”



PromotEdge plans to commence this collaboration with a series of digital campaigns that harmonize SEL TIGER TMT's identity with inventive strategies, ensuring a more effective and efficient connection with their audience.

Company :-PromotEdge

User :- Saurav Agarwal

Email :

Phone :-03340088333

Mobile:- 9836334435

Url :-