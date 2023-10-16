Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Hydropower Plants On Its Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A total of 26
hydropower plants (HPPs) have been constructed in Azerbaijan's
liberated territories to date, Trend reports.
President of AzerEnergy Baba Rzayev said that construction of
nine more HPPs is ongoing in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
To date, "Sugovushan-1" and "Sugovushan-2" HPPs with a combined
capacity of 7.8 MW have been built.
Additionally, "Kalbajar-1" HPP with a capacity of 4.4 MW has
been commissioned.
Rzayev noted that five other HPPs - "Chirag-1" with a capacity
of 8.33 MW, "Chirag-2" ( 3.6 MW), "Gamishli" (6.33 MW),
"Soyugbulaq" (5.3 MW), and "Meydan" (3.4 MW) have been launched in
Kalbajar.
Furthermore, the "Mishni" HPP (8.25 MW) and "Alkhasli" (six MW)
have been inaugurated in the Lachin district. Work has also been
completed on the "Aghbulaq-1" HPP.
Rzayev added that the "Jahangirbayli" hydroelectric power
station with a capacity of 10.5 MW has been commissioned in the
Zangilan district, and work has been finished on three other HPPs -
"Shayifli," "Zangilan," and "Sarigishlaq," each with a capacity of
10.5 MW.
The volume of electricity generation in Azerbaijan amounted to
20.2 billion kWh from January through September 2023, of which 1.3
billion kWh accounted for HPPs.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107248163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.