Funds Allotted For Recovery Of Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The amount of
funds allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 for
the restoration of territories liberated from occupation has become
known, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan planned to allocate 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion)
from the state budget.
Budget revenues are expected to reach 34.2 billion manat ($20.1
billion), while expenditures to total 36.8 billion manat ($21.6
billion) next year.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces
of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
