Azerbaijan To Get Access To Russia's 'Rosstandart' Documents (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan will have access to a number of documents stored in Russia's Rosstandart [Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology], the Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mammad Abbasbeyli said, Trend reports.

"We reached an agreement with the delegation led by Anton Shalayev, head of the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology of Russia, on allowing for the accessibility of 39,123 documents that were kept conveniently in the Federal Information Fund of Russian Standards in order to start directly implementing new standards in Azerbaijan," Abbasbeyli noted on X (Twitter).

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan participates in the preparation and implementation of state policy in the fields of antimonopoly policy, public procurement, technical regulation, standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. The main mission of the State Service is to create conditions for free competition and effective protection of entrepreneurship, which ensures the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 23, 2019.