Azerbaijan To Get Access To Russia's 'Rosstandart' Documents (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan will
have access to a number of documents stored in Russia's Rosstandart
[Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology], the Head of
the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mammad Abbasbeyli
said, Trend reports.
"We reached an agreement with the delegation led by Anton
Shalayev, head of the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and
Metrology of Russia, on allowing for the accessibility of 39,123
documents that were kept conveniently in the Federal Information
Fund of Russian Standards in order to start directly implementing
new standards in Azerbaijan," Abbasbeyli noted on X (Twitter).
The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan participates in the
preparation and implementation of state policy in the fields of
antimonopoly policy, public procurement, technical regulation,
standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. The main
mission of the State Service is to create conditions for free
competition and effective protection of entrepreneurship, which
ensures the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy.
The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
under the Ministry of Economy was established by the decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 23, 2019.
