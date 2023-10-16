Azerbaijani Gymnasts Grab Medals At International Tournament In Czech Republic (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Members of the Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team won medals at the "Friendship-2023" international tournament held in Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation's press service told Trend .

Azerbaijani representatives in the competitions included members of the trampoline gymnastics team: Farhad Mustafayev, Ayan Shabanova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Omar Gasimli, Samira Huseynova, and Nijat Mirzayev.

In the synchronized trampoline program, Mustafayev and Gasimli, as well as Niftaliyev and Aliyev, clinched a gold medal in their respective age categories.

Abbasov and Mirzayev won a silver medal in the synchronized trampoline program, while in the individual program, Abbasov claimed second place.

Previously, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts have captured three medals at the Scalabis Cup held in July this year in Santarém, Portugal.

In the individual event, Huseyn Abbasov clinched a silver medal, while Ibrahim Mustafazade and Farhad Mustafayev scooped bronzes of the tournament.