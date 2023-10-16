Azerbaijani Gymnasts Grab Medals At International Tournament In Czech Republic (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Members of the
Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team won medals at the
"Friendship-2023" international tournament held in Jablonec nad
Nisou, Czech Republic, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation's
press service told Trend .
Azerbaijani representatives in the competitions included members
of the trampoline gymnastics team: Farhad Mustafayev, Ayan
Shabanova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ali Niftaliyev,
Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Omar Gasimli, Samira Huseynova, and
Nijat Mirzayev.
In the synchronized trampoline program, Mustafayev and Gasimli,
as well as Niftaliyev and Aliyev, clinched a gold medal in their
respective age categories.
Abbasov and Mirzayev won a silver medal in the synchronized
trampoline program, while in the individual program, Abbasov
claimed second place.
Previously, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts have captured three
medals at the Scalabis Cup held in July this year in Santarém,
Portugal.
In the individual event, Huseyn Abbasov clinched a silver medal,
while Ibrahim Mustafazade and Farhad Mustafayev scooped bronzes of
the tournament.
