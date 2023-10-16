Amount Of Funds Allocated For Azerbaijan's Sugovushan Recreation Park Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SUGOVUSHAN, Azerbaijan, October 16. About 4
million manat ($2.3 million) was initially allocated for the
recreation park in Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, Azada Huseynova, deputy
chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
"Preparation of design and estimate documentation for the second
stage of construction is also underway," Huseynova said.
The State Tourism Agency with the participation of about 40
representatives of Azerbaijan's mass media organized a media tour
to the newly built recreation park in Sugovushan settlement of
Tartar district on October 16.
The foundation of the Sugovushan Recreation Park was laid on
March 20, 2022 with participation of President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation
park in Sugovushan settlement during his visit to Tartar district
on October 15, where he got acquainted with the tourist
infrastructure created here and the improvement work carried
out.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107248158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.