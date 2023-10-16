President Of Northern Cyprus Visits International Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation


10/16/2023 7:28:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar visited the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation office in Baku, Trend reports.

Ersin Tatar was informed about the work of the Foundation.

Will be updated

