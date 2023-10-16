OSCE Chairman-In-Office Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani arrived on a visit to Kyiv.



“Witnessing the impact on children's & education in a school in Kyiv targeted by Russia's attacks. It's a stark reminder of urgent need for peace. Every child deserves safety, education & bright future,” Osmani posted on X .

The OSCE extra-budgetary Support Programme for Ukraine (SPU) provides psycho-social help to affected children, he added.

During the visit to Kyiv, the incumbent OSCE Chairman-in-Office will meet "with high-level government officials, parliamentarians, civil society and staff of the OSCE Extra-budgetary Support Programme for Ukraine."

"The discussions will focus on the most pressing challenges faced by civilians due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and the OSCE's continued role in supporting Ukraine's people, institutions and civil society," reads the statement on OSCE's website.

As reported, Osmani announced his visit to Ukraine speaking at the third summit of the Crimea Platform on August 23. He noted that the OSCE continued cooperation with Ukraine in many areas: humanitarian demining, the rule of law and reducing the consequences of armed aggression.