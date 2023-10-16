Zelensky Addresses Ukrainians On 600Th Day Of Full-Scale War: I Thank Everyone Who Fights

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainian citizens on the 600th day of full-scale war. He thanked everyone who fights and works for the freedom of our country.

“600. The will that does not give up, gains freedom. Freedom based on unity always prevails. The point is not to waste time. Not to lose unity. Not to let doubts corrode the will. Every day we must add to Ukraine's strength. Every day we must destroy the occupier. Every day we must do everything possible to ensure that the future of Ukrainians belongs only to Ukrainians,” the Head of State posted on Facebook .

Zelensky thanked everyone who fights and works for the freedom of Ukraine. He also paid tribute to everyone who gave their lives to preserve our nation.

“We will definitely be victorious,” the President assured.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 288,630 Russian aggressors from February 24, 2022 to October 16, 2023.