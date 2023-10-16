Netherlands Donates Four Mobile Hospitals To Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has donated four mobile hospitals to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"These are ballistic-armored and stabilization and diagnostic modules with a dental office. Here, doctors will provide first aid, perform surgeries, and deploy a stationary hospital," the Border Guard Service said.
At one time, such a hospital can receive several dozen patients in an hour.
As reported, in the coming weeks, the Netherlands intends to send 12 to 18 F-16 fighter jets to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots.
