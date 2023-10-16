Biden denounces hate crime after deadly stabbing of young Muslim kid

(MENAFN) On a somber Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden unequivocally condemned a shocking and deeply distressing crime – the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Muslim child in Illinois. This heinous act, believed to be linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, was characterized by President Biden as a "horrific act of hate." The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and the nation at large.



The young victim, who endured a staggering 26 stab wounds, tragically succumbed to the grievous injuries inflicted. His 32-year-old mother, also subjected to this "disgraceful" attack the day before, is expected to recover, as reported by the Will County mayor's office in Illinois. The brutality of this crime has left the nation grappling with the senselessness of such an act against an innocent child and his mother.



President Biden chose the "X" platform to convey his and First Lady Jill's profound dismay upon learning of this appalling act of violence. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and offered prayers to the grieving family. In his address, he emphasized that such an act of hate against a Palestinian Muslim family should have no place in the United States, where diversity and tolerance are cherished values.



Furthermore, President Biden underscored the importance of unity in the face of such tragic events. He called for the rejection of Islamophobia and all other forms of intolerance and hatred. His words were a resolute call to action, emphasizing the imperative of American leadership in not remaining silent in the face of hatred and discrimination. The President's statement serves as a powerful reminder of the moral and ethical duty to stand against hate and violence, particularly when it targets innocent individuals based on their religion or ethnicity.



In a world marked by divisions and conflicts, President Biden's words exemplify a commitment to inclusivity and an unwavering stand against discrimination. As the nation grieves the loss of an innocent child, his message serves as a call to honor the values that underpin a just and compassionate society.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107248146