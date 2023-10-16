Kuwaitis In US Urged To Keep Low Profile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington on Monday urged its nationals to be cautious, follow local authorities' guidelines and steer clear of any random gatherings only to ensure their own safety following sporadic demonstrations in some US cities.

In a press release, obtained by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the embassy asked Kuwaiti nationals to contact it or any of its consulates in the US in case of emergency. (end)

nma









MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107248122