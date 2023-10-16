Kuwaitis In US Urged To Keep Low Profile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington on Monday urged its nationals to be cautious, follow local authorities' guidelines and steer clear of any random gatherings only to ensure their own safety following sporadic demonstrations in some US cities.
In a press release, obtained by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the embassy asked Kuwaiti nationals to contact it or any of its consulates in the US in case of emergency. (end)
nma
MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107248122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.