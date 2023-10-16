Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Saudi FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and his accompanying delegation on occasion of his official visit to the country.

His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greeting of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

His Highness the Amir wished King Salman and the Crown Prince good health, and the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

Attending the meeting were Acting Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Mohammad Dhaifallah Sharrar, Head of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah, and Director of Crown Prince Office Jamal Al-Theyab.

Also in attendance were Undersecretary at the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Salem Al-Zamanan, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. (end)

