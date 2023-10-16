Russian Foreign Minister says west increasingly losing patience with Zelensky

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted that there is a growing sense of impatience among Western nations regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Lavrov pointed to the relatively muted reception Zelensky encountered during his recent visit to Romania as evidence of this sentiment.



Talking at a gathering with Russian governmental assistant Yury Ushakov as well as Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov, Lavrov advised that “everyone is fed up” with Zelensky, a Russian TV channel announced on Sunday.



The diplomat referred to a statement made by Romanian Senator Diana Sosoaca, who delivered a vehement and critical speech directed at the Ukrainian president in the lead-up to his visit to Bucharest last week, as reported by the broadcaster.



Sosoaca urged Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, to stop Zelensky from speaking before the Romanian parliament, calling him a "arrogant and unconscionable traitor, including to his own country." The lawmaker went on to threaten "bad" things would happen if she "catch" the president of Ukraine at the assembly.



“We are going to war for Zelensky’s grain! March out of our country, godless man! If you think we will sit idly by, you are wrong!” Sosoaca noted.



As reported by Romanian media, the Ukrainian leader's scheduled speech to the parliament was canceled during his visit last Tuesday. During a joint press conference with President Johannis, Zelensky clarified that he had never intended to deliver an address in the first place.

