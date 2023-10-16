AI Meme (AIM) Presents A New Way To Integrate Memes And AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, UK, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Meme (AIM) unveils a unique roadmap to achieve this innovative goal. AIM promises a revolutionary interaction with memes fueled by AI advancements.







With an ambitious web3 roadmap, AIM aims to become a significant player in the emerging sectors of memes and AI. The project's team will use funds effectively for its development and success, with transparency and community involvement at the forefront.

Unpacking the AIM Roadmap

AIM's roadmap offers insight into the project's future. Later this year, AIM will launch its project coin and build a supportive community. They anticipate introducing a staking platform and an NFT AI sales portal. The token will be listed on various exchanges, enhancing its accessibility.

The roadmap extends into 2024, featuring plans for a personal assistant service, a virtual world, and an educational service. A unique health service also makes the list, focusing on interactive mental health management.

AIM will continue the momentum and introduce a language translation service powered by natural language processing. Furthermore, this team will also work on releasing Meme AI games. The latter part of 2024 includes an interactive holographic reality inspired by Star Wars.

Moving into 2025, AIM plans to release 100,000,000 tokens. The AIM roadmap paints a vibrant and innovative future filled with immense potential.

The Upcoming Token Presale

The AIMeme coin, known as AIM, will feature a hefty supply of 1 billion tokens. A key aspect of AIM is stability. In this sense, the team will lock 100 million coins for two years to ensure a balanced trade environment. The presale, currently taking place on the aimeme website, has set aside 500 million tokens.

AIM's stakeholders, labeled "Alpha Super Awesome Cool Dynamite Wolf Squadron Team," retain 200 million coins. The remaining 200 million tokens will make exchange listings possible. The presale process breaks down into five distinct phases, each with a unique token price.

In the initial phase, 100 million AIM coins are available at $0.005 each, making a total possible investment of $500,000. The team promotes this stage as the birthplace of "potential new billionaires." The token price jumps to $0.01 in the second phase. Investors can acquire the same quantity of AIM for $1 million, potentially creating "new millionaires," as AIM puts it.

The third phase sees the token price rise to $0.02, aiming for a volume of $2 million. The fourth stage raises the stake to $0.04 per token, escalating potential trading volumes to $4 million. At this juncture, investors might feel the urgency to secure their shares.

The final phase, Stage 5, presents the last chance to buy tokens at $0.08 each, possibly reaching an $8 million token allocation. The team drives the message home by announcing this as the "last call," indicating that the "train is leaving."

About AI Meme

AI Meme, also known as AIM, is revolutionizing the AI tech sphere with a twist of humor. It began as a mobile app where users can enjoy interacting with the AI via memes.

The AIM team aspires to incorporate holographic reality in the future, giving users an interactive experience with their Meme AIs. These AI companions don't just interact but also assist users in their work.

AIM goes a notch higher in personalization with AI NFTs, allowing users to buy one-of-a-kind Meme AIs. Transactions occur via the aimeme portal using AIM coins, which introduces a deflationary aspect to the token system. These Meme AIs are not just for interaction: they also serve a purpose in forthcoming games from Jogo Media LTD. The AIs are customizable, enhancing user engagement and personalization.

The five phases of the AIM token presale represent multiple to secure their share in this exciting project. It is possible to stay tuned to AIM's website for updates and connect with them on Telegram , LinkedIn , and X .

